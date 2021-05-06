Home Gaming New Biomutant gameplay shows off character customisation and combat

Its been four years since Biomutant was first announced, popping up in a trailer that looked very very alright if we’re being honest. Fast forward to the hell-year that is 2021, and the game actually looks…really good! All that time in development has created a project which looks quirky, unique and colourful. Sort of like the bastard child of Enslaved: Journey to the West, Just Cause, and a Rainfurrest convention.

Anyway, Biomutant is out on May 25 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, and to get the hype train rolling there’s a bunch of new footage of the game in action. Game Informer got the biggest scoop, with a chunky preview revealing plenty of how the game plays. As I said, it’s on my radar! There’s a wonderful sense of energy to the game, and I’m loving the comic book explosions of font and…uh…actual explosions. Good stuff, check it out below:

Beyond that, there’s also an extended look at the mutant that you’ll be able to customise in the game. There’s a number of options available, to put together a character that’ll appeal to RPG nerds. Your race and class obviously determine what your character is good at, whether it be dual-wielding pistols, soaking up damage or being a Jack of all trades survivor.

Your stats also determine what your furry little avatar will look like, which can either be a grinning doofus with a talent for explosives or a top-heavy explorer of the unknown. I love it, and I can’t wait to get my hands on this funky little adventure game. Especially when it pays tribute to Star Wars with fun videos like this:

May the Furrce be with you!

