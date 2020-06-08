New Harry Potter RPG rumours claim that the game will have its own Nemesis System, romance and a dark story

Accio fresh rumours! Its been a while since any new rumours for the Harry Potter RPG game that Avalanche Software has been working on have managed to surface, but it’s time to get Sirius. In a fresh Reddit post via VG247 that claims to have the scoop directly from Warner Bros. (Expecto Pinch-Salto), one source says that Avalanche’s project is going to be an ambitious return to Hogwarts. Here’s a breakdown on the rumour and details of what the game is apparently all about:
- The game won't have Harry Potter in the title, and will instead be called Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy
- You’ll be playing as a Hogwarts student throughout their magical high school career, “all the way until graduation”
- There’ll be a full customisation suite available for you to create your chosen wizard in training
- Aside from gender, you can also choose to be a pure blood, Muggle or Half-blood
- Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy will deal with mature themes, with Avalanche pushing for a Teen rating as the bare minimum
- There’s going to be a whole lot romance on offer, with characters able to pursue several love interests and eventually marry their chosen partner
- Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy takes place after the events of The Deathly Hallows, so no Voldemort threat to worry about
- The primary antagonist will be a Death Eater who commands his own gang of ne’er-do-wells
- There will be some famous cameos though
- There will be four major hubs to explore, with Hogwarts, Hogsmead and the Ministry of Magic listed so far
- The player skill tree will have five branches of magic to unlock, with some spells gated off by your morality and which side you lean towards
- You can’t learn forbidden spells
- Combat is apparently quite fluid, with players needing to conserve magical energy and move with tactical precision
- Enemies include magical creatures and other wizards
- A large part of tge gameplay also focuses on your personal rival, which is based on a system not too dissimilar from Shadow of Mordor’s Nemesis system
- Each playthrough of Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy will feature a unique rival who can be “beaten, killed or made an ally based on decisions you make in the game”
- Yes there will be Quidditch, and an in-universe card game influenced by The Witcher 3’s Gwent
- An official reveal will apparently come before August, with Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy scheduled for a June 2021 release currently
Phew! That’s a lot of details! This year would have seen Warner Bros. Interactive take to the E3 stage with their very first press conference if 2020 hadn’t gone absolutely pear-shaped. With the hype machine schedule readjusted, That reveal should come sooner rather than later.
