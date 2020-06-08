New Harry Potter RPG rumours claim that the game will have its own Nemesis System, romance and a dark story

OI POTTER! REMEMBER ME?

Accio fresh rumours! Its been a while since any new rumours for the Harry Potter RPG game that Avalanche Software has been working on have managed to surface, but it’s time to get Sirius. In a fresh Reddit post via VG247 that claims to have the scoop directly from Warner Bros. (Expecto Pinch-Salto), one source says that Avalanche’s project is going to be an ambitious return to Hogwarts. Here’s a breakdown on the rumour and details of what the game is apparently all about:

The game won't have Harry Potter in the title, and will instead be called Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy

You’ll be playing as a Hogwarts student throughout their magical high school career, “all the way until graduation”

There’ll be a full customisation suite available for you to create your chosen wizard in training

Aside from gender, you can also choose to be a pure blood, Muggle or Half-blood

Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy will deal with mature themes, with Avalanche pushing for a Teen rating as the bare minimum

There’s going to be a whole lot romance on offer, with characters able to pursue several love interests and eventually marry their chosen partner

Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy takes place after the events of The Deathly Hallows, so no Voldemort threat to worry about

The primary antagonist will be a Death Eater who commands his own gang of ne’er-do-wells

There will be some famous cameos though

There will be four major hubs to explore, with Hogwarts, Hogsmead and the Ministry of Magic listed so far

The player skill tree will have five branches of magic to unlock, with some spells gated off by your morality and which side you lean towards

You can’t learn forbidden spells

Combat is apparently quite fluid, with players needing to conserve magical energy and move with tactical precision

Enemies include magical creatures and other wizards

A large part of tge gameplay also focuses on your personal rival, which is based on a system not too dissimilar from Shadow of Mordor’s Nemesis system

Each playthrough of Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy will feature a unique rival who can be “beaten, killed or made an ally based on decisions you make in the game”

Yes there will be Quidditch, and an in-universe card game influenced by The Witcher 3’s Gwent

An official reveal will apparently come before August, with Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy scheduled for a June 2021 release currently



Phew! That’s a lot of details! This year would have seen Warner Bros. Interactive take to the E3 stage with their very first press conference if 2020 hadn’t gone absolutely pear-shaped. With the hype machine schedule readjusted, That reveal should come sooner rather than later.

