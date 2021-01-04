Nier: Automata’s final secret has been discovered almost four years after launch

If you’ve played Nier: Automata, you’ll be very aware of how many easter eggs are embedded within that game. A commentary on the very nature of the video game medium, it makes sense that there’d be loads of secrets buried within the experience but one such secret has managed to elude players for three years and ten months.

That is, until last night.

Lance McDonald over on Twitter shared their discovery of the game’s final secret which was subsequently confirmed by both the official Nier: Automata Twitter page and the game’s director Yoko Taro.

I found a cheat code in NieR Automata that allows you to skip to the last ending immediately after killing the first boss and unlock the bonus modes. I'll do a full video soon. It's not a glitch, it's an actual cheat code hard-coded into the engine. @yokotaro pic.twitter.com/FtuNPovq6F January 3, 2021

So what exactly is this elusive cheat? After having defeated the game’s first boss, the player needs to head to a certain spot in the arena and enter in a series of complicated moves which include attacks, rolls and specific movements to unlock the secret. When those requirements have been met, the game teleports the player to the game’s final ending. Nier: Automata is of course infamous for having several different endings to complete before finishing the game. While it was initially thought to be a glitch by some, McDonald confirmed that it wasn’t an exploit but a actual cheat discovered after “hundreds of hours of reverse engineering”.

It’s always cool to see a game go to such an extent to hide aspects that only the most hardcore and dedicated players will experience. If you haven’t played Nier: Automata you should really think about giving it a go. It’s a wonderfully deep action game with some hauntingly relevant themes that will no doubt linger in your brain longer than you think it will.

