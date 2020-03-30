Nier replicant is getting an upgrade for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Nier has a special place in my heart, as it just so happens to be one of the very first games I ever reviewed on a proper site and totally did not get, maaaaan. A heady mix of dystopia, weird themes and gameplay spikes harder than a woodpecker’s lips, Nier was an oddity that earned itself a cult following and a ripping good sequel from Platinum Games a couple of years later.

Fans have been clamouring for an updated version of their beloved classic, and that’s just what they’re getting! Square Enix revealed that a remastered version is on the way, under the title of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… and no I’m not joking that telephone number is the actual name of the game and I refuse to use it. Kingdom Hearts’ Tetsuya Nomura must be frothing at the mouth right now over this missed opportunity.

According to Square Enix, there’ll be new dialogue, new voice acting to go with said lines and a brand new score by Nier’s original studio MoNACA. Square Enix is also referring to this remaster as a “version up” according to PC Gamer.

The original game was weird stuff. A young boy searching for a cure to what ails his sister, a strange tale spanning centuries and ended with a twist that would make Alfred Hitchcock proud due to the complexity of the story that unravels within layers of the game. That, and it had a good excuse for you to dive right back into the game once the end credits had rolled as there were certain narrative bonuses to be had.

There’s no release date yet from Square Enix on when the game will arrive, but fans of the series will be happy to know that the upgraded version is Nierly here for PS4, Xbox One and Steam.

