No Man’s Sky is coming to Xbox Game Pass in June

No Man’s Sky, that rather amazing slice of space-life simulator which was kind of not good when it launched four years ago and is now pretty darn amazing, is coming to Xbox Game Pass! Having been on the Xbox One platform for two years now, Hello Games’ delightful space exploration game will drop from orbit on Xbox One and PC in June, according to Xbox. “It seems like a natural and timely step to announce today that next month, No Man’s Sky will come to Xbox Game Pass, opening up our universe of possibilities to over 10 million Xbox Game Pass members who are just about to start their journey with us,” Hello Games big boss Sean Murray explained.

In addition, we can also announce that next month we’re bringing a Windows 10 PC version of No Man’s Sky to the Microsoft Store. Our PC fanbase has always been among our most active and devoted and we are overjoyed to be able to count Windows 10 PC gamers among them for the first time very soon. For those who have already jumped into No Man’s Sky on Xbox One, I want to say thank you for being on this journey with us these past few years. Our small team have many more exciting things to come and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.

Nice! No Man’s Sky is the redemption story of the modern gaming era, a fascinating plunge into the cosmos and just a great game to play. Looks like the cosmos is about to get a whole lot busier with an influx of space explorers come June.

Last Updated: