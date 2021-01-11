No More Room in Hell 2 shambles to life again with a new Steam page

No More Room in Hell started off life as a Source mod that, like most Source mods that become extremely popular, eventually grew into its own game. It’s been chugging on for some years now and while the original game is very playable, I think most people really want the sequel which looks like a completely different game.

No More Room in Hell 2 was announced back in 2019 but in the proceeding year, Lever Games kept weirdly quiet on the project until finally dropping a new trailer at the end of 2020. Now, not long after that, we have further confirmation that the game is alive and well as it now has it’s own Steam page.

No More Room in Hell 2 is set to launch into early access later this year where it’ll stay for roughly a year as the developers tweak, change and add to the game. For those of you not in the know, No More Room in Hell 2 plays like a pretty standard zombie survival co-op game. You and up to eight friends need to navigate and endure a world filled with zombies as you attempt to make it to an extraction point. You’ll need to scavenge for medicine and ammo to make it through and obviously avoid the clutches of the undead. It’s nothing original but it’s done so well that it hardly matters. The fact that a single bite takes a player down also ramps up the stakes dramatically.

The initial early access release will feature 8-player co-op across two maps: Brooklyn Heights and Pennsylvania. These maps are apparently massive and will have randomised elements on each run meaning that players will need to stay on their toes and avoid being complacent. New weapons, modes, maps, NPCs and several more additions will be added to the game throughout the year and if the initial gameplay trailers are anything to go by they should go a long way to making a good foundation into an even better game.

