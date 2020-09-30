October 2020 video game releases – Bash the fash and may the hype be with you

Set S-foils to HYPE position, because we’ve just exited the September system, Green Day’s awake and it’s time to do an attack run on October! The fourth quarter of gaming is traditionally the busiest time of the year, and that first salvo that’s fired at your bank account comes from the spookiest of months.

There’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to as the silly season approaches: Star Wars Squadrons flies right out of the gates, FIFA brings some new football action to the digital pitch, and Watch Dogs Legion is ready to bash the fash all over London. Here’s the full schedule of what’s on the horizon in October:

October 1

Super Mario Bros. 35 (Switch)

Warsaw (Switch)

October 2

Star Wars: Squadrons (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, Xbox One)

October 6

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Early Access (PC, Stadia)

October 8

Ride 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

I Am Dead (PC, Switch)

Ikenfell (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

October 9

FIFA 21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

October 13

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

GI Joe: Operation Blackout (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Torchlight 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

October 14

Partisans 1941 (PC)

October 15

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition (PC)

Cloudpunk (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Tennis World Tour 2 (Switch)

Postal Redux (Switch)

Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed (Switch)

Craftlands Workshoppe – Steam Early Access (PC)

Cake Bash (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

October 16

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth (PC, PS4)

October 21

Scourgebringer (PC, Xbox One, Switch)

October 22

Bless Unleashed (PS4)

Pokemon: The Crown Tundra expansion (Switch)

October 23

Transformers Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

October 27

Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Trails of Cold Steel 4 (PS4)

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC)

October 28

AGOS: A Game of Space (Rift, Vive, Index)

October 29

Watch Dogs: Legion (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)

October 30

The Dark Pictures – Little Hope (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch)

October TBC

Transient (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Second Extinction – Steam Early Access (PC)

