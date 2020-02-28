Plague Inc. removed from China app store due to “illegal content”

It seems like every day now there’s some new break in the ongoing saga of the Coronavirus that continues to meticulously spread around the world. While it’s obviously not great that an actual plague is ravaging whole parts of the planet, certain folks have seen a major boom in revenue due to the super-virus. One such business is Plague Inc., a real-time strategy game that sees players developing a deadly virus and attempting to grow and spread it around the globe as efficiently as humanly possible. It’s a great game that’s been given a bump in sales recently due to the very real crisis we’re currently experiencing, but it seems that not everyone is super pleased with developers Ndemic Creations.

We’re really sad to announce that Plague Inc. has been removed from the China App Store. This is completely out of our control and we are working to find a way to bring the game back to our players in China. Our statement here: https://t.co/oYkHHkMbgw pic.twitter.com/5wQ93NsCKw — Plague Inc. / Rebel Inc. (@NdemicCreations) February 27, 2020

In a statement issued yesterday, Ndemic confirmed that Plague Inc. had been removed from the China App Store, elaborating that the situation was out of their hands. The reasoning for the ban should come as no surprise as the official explanation is that Plague Inc. contains “content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China.” Which is funny because that was seemingly never an issue before the Coronavirus became a thing. Ndemic does clarify that they are unsure if the ban has anything to do with the Coronavirus, but I think we all know in our hearts that it absolutely does.

“Our immediate priority is to try and make contact with the Cyberspace Administration of China to understand their concerns and work with them to find a solution,” writes the team at Ndemic, continuing that they are hard at work trying to figure out a way to get the game back onto the China App Store.

