Players who purchase the Outback Pack for Modern Warfare will be donating to Australian bushfire relief efforts

Activision announced that all proceeds earned through purchases of the cosmetic pack, both past and present, will be donated to charities assisting in fighting wildfires in Australia.

While 2020 has no doubt gotten off to an incredibly wobbly start, I think the most heartbreaking news so far is how Australia has been utterly devastated by wildfires. Reports have stated that over a billion Australian animals have been killed in the fires, with many species feared extinct, and thousands of people have lost their homes due to the uncontrollable blazes.

It’s been a terrible thing to witness as a country burned alive and while it’s difficult for us to really do anything about it, companies have thrown their hats into the ring to maybe do something good for a change. Announced in a tweet on Saturday, Activision is taking steps to help fight the Australian fires by donating the proceeds earned through purchases of the Outback Pack for Modern Warfare.

“As part of our efforts to help provide relief toward the devastating bushfires in Australia, we’re donating 100% of Activision’s net proceeds from each purchase of the ‘Outback’ pack, which we’ve renamed The OutBack Relief Pack, across all platforms through January 31st. If you’ve already purchased the pack, thank you. Your purchase will count toward donation. From everyone at Infinity Ward, Call of Duty and Activision, thank you for your consideration. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected.”

While I’m not usually one to promote corporations, and many will no doubt just point at this and say it’s all for good PR and marketing, my response would be a deafening, “So?”. Even if this is all PR, and the optimist in me would like to believe that it’s the result of people actually caring, it’s money that’s going towards a cause that desperately needs it. In a similar vein, Bungie has also announced that it will be selling limited edition Destiny 2 t-shirts and donating all the proceeds to similar fire-fighting charities throughout Australia.

If you want to donate directly to the involved charities you can send some cash to the Australian Red Cross and/or the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Last Updated: