PlayStation 5 game boxes are going to look the same same but slightly different

Sony has finally revealed, much to the delight of the millions of box-art starved fans around the world, what a PlayStation 5 cover will look like. That’s it, that’s the story and Google’s SEO is going to slap me harder than a sober Russian in a Mrs Palmer and her five daughters flesh collision on this but what the heck:

Nice. Because I’m desperately trying to think of some way to spin extra words on this, I will say that the slash of white on the cover suits the new style of the PlayStation 5 console, which I’m still convinced happens to resemble an Autobot wi-fi router before it gets given the command to heroically roll out. There’s also a banner of white on the spine, so at least these games will stick out from your collection of PlayStation 4 games, if you’re still collecting physical copies that is and haven’t joined the rest of us in the non-refundable digital sun.

According to sources that I’ve just made up, Xbox game covers will also follow a similar path on the Xbox Series X, presumably having a touch of green that is easily confused for Mountain Dew-vd films.

