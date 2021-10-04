PlayStation Finally Acquires Bluepoint Games

Sony has added another studio to its PlayStation family. They’ve announced the acquisition of remastering and remakes specialist studio Bluepoint Games.

The studio has been working exclusively with Sony for a few years now, so the acquisition makes sense. Here’s what Sony had to say on the PlayStation Blog: “Today I’m very excited to announce that PlayStation Studio has grown again with the addition of long-time partner Bluepoint Games. Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio’s vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties.”

Bluepoint Games was found in 2006 and quickly became known for remasters and remakes. It all started with the God of War Collection back in 2009; they moved on with Metal Gear Solid, Uncharted and ICO. Then they moved on to their most ambitious project, a remake of PS2 favourite Shadow of the Colossus for the PS4, which was a huge success. Their last title was a remake of Demon’s Souls, a launch title for the PS5; this was their biggest project to date.

With each release, the talent grew, and their name started to become well-known throughout the industry as Sony biggest remake weapon. While this acquisition may have been spoiled earlier in the year due to Sony letting the news slip. It’s a welcomed addition. This acquisition comes after another purchase that Sony did earlier in the year, Housemarque.

The big question now is what Bluepoint Games will do next? There’s been rumours floating around that they could be working on a Metal Gear Solid remake but no solid evidence. However, everything points to them working on a brand new IP, and considering the quality that I’ve seen throughout games, I’m super excited to see what they can make.

