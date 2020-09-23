Metal Gear Solid could be getting a PS5 exclusive Remake

We all know that Metal Gear Solid is one of the most important games ever made. Whether it’s good or bad, that’s entirely subjective. I’ve never played it so I can’t offer up much of a critique for it, but it’s undeniable that we’d have cinematic games like God of War, Uncharted, and Spider-Man without Metal Gear Solid placing a huge emphasis on telling a complex and mature story. Sony’s been on a tear recently with remakes of some of its more noticeable classics, like MediEvil last year and more recently Final Fantasy VII, even though that’s only a timed console exclusive. So I could see how the rumour of MGS remake could be true… even though it’s a wild claim.

The rumour comes out of YouTube channel RedGamingTech, which as I’m sure you can figure out from the name, is dedicated more to hardware than software. Having said that, they’ve had some accurate leaks in the past and cite that their source has been consistently spot on in the past, but that could be a bluff, who actually knows? The source claims that the original Metal Gear Solid, originally released for the PlayStation 1, is being remade entirely while Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 are being remastered and re-released. That MGS remake will reportedly be a PS5 exclusive while Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 may also be coming to PC if the claims are to be believed.

While I can believe Sony would be all in on remaking Metal Gear Solid, I have to wonder whether Konami even cares enough about the franchise to go to the effort of doing so, even if it is such a beloved game. After the trainwreck that was Metal Gear Survive and numerous other screw ups on Konami’s side, it’s difficult seeing them actually bunker down and go back to one of their more beloved franchises. Hideo Kojima would no doubt be rolling in his coffin that he definitely sleeps in every night.

