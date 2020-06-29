PlayStation Plus games for July include NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Erica

FREE GAMES! Get yer free games right here provided that you have an up to date PlayStation Plus membership but I can’t keep shouting that out! This month’s offerings from PlayStation aren’t too bad! You’ve got sports, midquel and charming choose your own adventure fun. Here’s the announcement, straight from PlayStation:

As PS Plus reaches its tenth anniversary, your games for July are revealed: NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Erica: https://t.co/B5p4fmWgqp pic.twitter.com/JoEaQSQn0V — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 29, 2020

And here’s what we had to say about those games, in case you were on the fence:

Crystal Dynamics have effortlessly done the impossible with Rise of the Tomb Raider, crafting a sequel that is superior to their reboot in every single way possible. It’s a bigger, more expansive experience that has a captivating narrative, engrossing gameplay loops and an absolutely stunning presentation. Rise of the Tomb Raider is one of the best action games ever crafted, and a generational leap forward as the series looks towards the horizon. Lara Croft is in good hands.

NBA2K20 is an incredible addition to the series. The depth and attention to detail make it a masterclass in replicating the beauty of the game. MyCAREER particularly stands out with 2K being serious with the star cast of Idris Elba and LeBron James, with the latter also being the executive producer. This is a game that does so much right, you’re quick to forget the incessant brand plugging and intimidating grind.

Although it has its flaws, Erica is still a great revival of the old FMV genre, further erasing the line between video game and movie. An inspired control scheme, an engrossing multi-branched narrative that allows for multiple replays, and top-notch acting and directing – usually the pitfalls of the classic examples of the genre – make for a thrilling interactive experience.

