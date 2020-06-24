Pokémon Unite revealed – A Poké-MOBA for Nintendo Switch and mobile

We’ve seen Pokémon revolutionise the strategy genre over the years. We’ve seen Pokémon strategy games, dungeon crawlers and even Pokémon fighting games. But today? Arceus help us all, the next genre that Pokémon is dipping into, is…a MOBA. Announced today in the latest Pokémon Presents showcase, Nintendo is teaming up with Tencent to develop Pokémon Unite.

It’ll be a 5v5 game, with traditional lane-scoring mechanics and a wide roster of pocket monsters to choose from. Combat will allow Pokémon to level up, evolve and learn new moves, with Nintendo calling the game a “free to start” experience for the Switch and mobile devices.

