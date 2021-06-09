Preorders for the crank-powered Playdate open in July, games and accessories revealed

This week isn’t just about Ratchet and Clank, but also ratchet and crank as the Playdate handheld console is coming soon! Preorders for the quirky little console, which has a crank on the side for…stuff, will go live in July. Here’s the important stuff: The console itself will cost you $179, plus you can buy a few other accessories to go with it.

There’s a bluetooth stereo dock that you can slot the handheld into, which kind of makes it look like an old-timey TV. The best thing about this add-on is that it will also function as a charging dock and an internet radio station, using a curated selection of tracks from PoolSuite FM to pipe out some tunes. Imagine listening to music that you have no control over, that’s so retro. Also, it comes with a pen.





























A cover for the Playdate will also be available for $30, or you can bundle it in and save $10, bringing the total package up to $200 once you hit the checkout page. As for the games, Playdate manufacturer Panic revealed 21 of the 24 games that’ll be available in the first season. Playdate owners will be able to download two games every week until the season winds down, and a bunch more are in development:

Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure

Battleship Godios

Boogie Loops

Casual Birder

DemonQuest 85

Echoic Memory

Executive Golf DX

Flipper Lifter

Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke

Hyper Meteor

Lost Your Marbles

Omaze

Pick Pack Pup

Questy Chess

Ratcheteer

Sasquatchers

Snak

Spellcorked!

Zipper

Saturday Edition

Whitewater Wipeout

Not too shabby! That’s a solid line-up, and it’s going to be interesting to see how developers make use of the more interesting elements of the Playdate. Only 20,000 of these consoles will be available in the first run, although Panic is aiming to keep a steady supply chain running on this.

