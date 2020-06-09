Project Warlock launches on console this week, here’s a therapeutic and brutal new trailer to celebrate

If anyone ever tells you that they don’t make FPS games like ye olde Wolfenstein anymore, then it’s time to scoff. Scoff to the max right in their face, as Project Warlock was a damn good reminder of how a retro stab at the run ‘n gun genre still had plenty of magic within it once some contemporary polish had been applied.

Released back in 2018 on PC, Project Warlock’s premise was simple: Old school demonic forces wanting to turn your face into a fashionable scarf, and the only thing stopping you from becoming a gruesome fashion accessory was an arsenal of guns and magic. Around 60 levels of speed, blood and nostalgia in one attractive package.

For those console gamers who missed out on Project Warlock, good news! It’s out today on PS4, with an Xbox One and Nintendo Switch release later this week. To celebrate, here’s a trailer featuring the damned of hell in group therapy:

I’m busy working my way through Project Warlock, and it’s nailing a flow of action in all the areas that count for me: It’s retro visuals pop with modern-day lighting and particle effects, the guns are brash noisemakers and the overall essence of unrelenting action has already resulted in a small pile of Speed Sticks forming next to my couch. Expect a review on this gem, soon!

