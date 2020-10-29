PS Plus for November is talkin’ about Bugsnax and Hollow Knight

PlayStation Plus for November is officially kicking off with its first PlayStation 5 game. Everyone’s been talking about Bugsnax ever since that game debuted with a delightfully weird trailer and a catchy tune by the band Kero Kero Bonito, and if you were scared that the delightfully odd-looking experience would be buried underneath higher-profile releases, good news!

It’ll be part of PS Plus from November 12 and you’ll have until January 4 to get your hands on it. If you’ve missed out on all the buzz so far, Bugsnax is set on the weird “you are what you eat” Snaktooth island. There’s a mystery to be solved, creatures to snack on, and weird combinations to experience as your body morphs into any of the hundred critters that call the island home. It sounds like nightmare fuel, but it’s definitely looking like the biggest charmer of 2020.

There’ll be two other games to add to your library as well! Now that the pesky microtransactions have been stripped from it, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is a gorgeous slice of action in the Lord of the Rings universe. The Nemesis system in that game is more polished, you’re able to bend Orcs to your will and there are battles to be had that are just as epic as the battle for Minas Tirith. This one will be available from November 3.

Lastly, there’s that game that my buddy Matty still won’t shut up about to this day, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. It is a stunning slice of beautifully-crafted action that can make you grip your controller broken with pure panic-force. There’s still a few days left to grab this month’s PS Plus games if your subscription is up to date. Pain in the neck Vampyr and the lackluster Need for Speed: Payback will be hanging around for a little while longer.

If you’re headed to PlayStation 5 and you’re flat-broke after buying that console, PS Plus is also pulling a Game Pass on that next-gen system. The PlayStation Plus Collection will give subscribers a pretty decent library to access from day one of that console launch, that includes a few of Sony’s best games. And Bloodborne. OHHH ITS HOT TAKES THURSDAY SON!

Here’s what’s in that vault, as a reminder:

From Worldwide Studios:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

From our third-party publishers and developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Last Updated: