PS Plus games for May 2021 include destruction derby action and stranded survival

Folks, we made it. We’ve arrived at the best time of the year, thanks primarily to the fact that May is the solar period of time from which I was summoned into this realm so many years ago. Aside from my birthday being known as the Xmas in May, it’s also a good month for games! Returnal will be a day old, Resident Evil Village will be bringing its tall lady fetish to a TV screen that can barely contain her, and on the free side of the equation there’s this month’s PS Plus offerings.

You know the drill by now: As long as you have a valid PS Plus subscription, you’ll gain access to a handful of games. Some new! Some older!

Kicking off the month is Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last. Pretty much a spiritual successor to ye olde FlatOut, this destruction derby was curiously slated to release only in June, but I guess plans have changed. The game itself originally launched in 2018, with this edition being an updated version that will only be available on PS5. Improved visuals, loading times, and all that jazz.

Next up is Battlefield 5, another 2018 game. Still tremendously solid for large-scale warfare, EA’s semi-regular opposition to Call of Duty is a smooth and polished warfare experience that has a healthy multiplayer audience. As Kervyn said in his Battlefield V review:

Battlefield V is not the revolutionary title DICE initially started out to create, and there are also some annoying technical kinks that should have been ironed out by now. Despite these drawbacks though, Battlefield V offers some of the most rewarding, visceral WWII action in any game out there thanks to genius little tweaks to gameplay and immersion, all produced with an audio-visual technical mastery that is second to none. With its free live-service component as well, the future for the franchise looks very good.

Lastly, there’s Stranded Deep. It sounds like Castaway the video game, as you have to survive on a procedurally generated world after your plane goes down in the Pacific ocean. Craft tools, gather resources, and brave the elements while taking care of your digital self. The current PS Plus offerings of Days Gone, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Oddworld: Soulstorm will still be available until May 4, so don’t forget to grab those gems either!

May 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Available May 4 to May 31

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last (PS5 only)

Battlefield 5

Stranded Deep

