PS5 dwarfs the Xbox Series X in a size comparison

The PlayStation 5 is coming, and hoo boy it’s a lot of console. While there’s been plenty of griping online about how much we’re being charged for one of these next-gen devices, there are a number of factors to consider: Mainly that it must cost a fortune to buy an airline ticket for the PS5 and fly it down to the bottom of the continent, seeing as how it’s big enough to be classified as an absolute unit.

Over at Taiwan’s National Communications Commission, photos of the PS5 were published and show just how big the console really is. Spoiler: Big. BIG!

I hope you have an entertainment unit that can squeeze the biggest of console boys inside of it. On Twitter, illustrator and 3D modeller keisawada did a few mock-ups of the PS5 to provide more context as to how massive it is in comparison to other consoles that you’re likely to find in any household. It’s rendered context and it still makes my jaw drop:

As for why the PS5 is almost as big The Rock’s WWE ego? Well that’s all to do with it needing oodles of cooling to render all that next-gen graphical goodness in the quickest time possible. Back in June, Matt MacLaurin, the vice president of UX Design at PlayStation, explained in a post on LinkedIn that the PS5 runs hotter than a post-KFC Zinger Wings meal visit to the toilet:

This gen is little supercomputers. While the 7nm process delivers amazing heat performance for the power, the power is very extreme. This tech is still so fresh it throws a lot of heat so we need room to dissipate.

The PlayStation 5 is coming to South Africa on November 19, and if you were planning to get one on that day then good luck. They’re pretty much all sold out already, both the regular conjoined twin disc edition and its digital edition pal.

