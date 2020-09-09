PS5 game Kena: Bridge of Spirits can be booted up in two seconds

Back in June when the PlayStation 5 was revealed, Sony enhanced that announcement with a number of game reveals as well. Plenty of big names were thrown around, but one of the more intriguing titles shown off was charming adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Thanks to a Game Informer story, we’ve got fresh details on the game and its most fantastic feature: It’s designed to be comfortably finished in a cozy weekend. I’m crying in James Gourno right now.

Anyway, the other key feature of Kena is that you’ll be able to boot it up really really quickly. According to Josh Grier, Ember Lab’s chief operating officer, Kena’s team actually designed a loading screen animation but since it can be started within two seconds from the PS5 console dashboard, they didn’t need to use it. Which makes the game quicker than the epiphany you’re hit with when you have a wet fart. SCIENCE YEAH!

As for how the game plays, there’s a Pikmon influence in how players use little critters known as the Rot, to help solve puzzles. On PS5, up to a hundred of these dudes will show up to lend you a hand in brain-teaser segments and also in combat. One other cool feature that the PS5 DualSense controller provides in Kena, is a new level of haptic feedback on attacks. “The triggers on the DualSense controller have resistance on them, so we’re utilising that for the heavy attacks, but also for the bow,” developer Mike Grier said.

If you’re keen on the game, there’s bad news but ultimately good news! Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be out on PS4 first, as the PS5 release is still uncertain at this point. The game will be out “in a few months” eventually, but you’ll get a free PS5 upgrade in the process.

