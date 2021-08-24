PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Yes or No?

Img Source – Pocket-Lint

Perhaps you finally got your hands on a PS5, only to realise that your old headset is not really doing next-gen gaming justice. Or perhaps you are looking into accessories while waiting for your favourite retailer to deliver on that PS5 pre-order. Either way, is the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset worth it?

Optics

Let’s get the obvious bit out of the way – the Pulse 3D looks good! Sony have been going for some clean, classy contours starting with the VR headset and continuing with the PS5 and the Pulse 3D. This headset looks really good next to the PS5, so if you intend to make your console, charging station and headset part of your lounge display, this would be the way to go.

Ergonomics

In addition to the classy looks, Sony’s newer designs just feel good. I was happy to discover that the VR headset worked perfectly for those of us who wear glasses, and the DualSense Controller cemented my belief that Sony are definitely doing their homework on form meeting function. The Pulse 3D is no exception. The headband rests lightly on the head, since it has a soft rubberized adjustable band underneath the main band. The earcups are super comfy and fit even the largest of ears. I have the personal guarantee of someone with an unusually large head, that this headset fits better than any others they have tried before. All buttons (power, volume, mute, microphone monitor on/off, chat vs game) are conveniently located on the left earcup, and they stand out enough to easily find them with the fingertips without looking. This is one comfortable headset!

Sound Quality

This headset was designed for PS5, and the virtual surround sound (Tempest 3D AudioTech) is impressive. Of course, this works best for games with sound design created for this console, but the 3D feeling is stunning overall, and especially useful when you want to pinpoint the location of, for example, another player in an online shooter who made the mistake of shooting at you. It is clear why sites like Tom’s Guide (rate this among the top PS5-compatible headsets across all brands.

The microphone quality is pretty clear – perhaps not professional streaming quality, but your team should be able to hear you well. Sony went for hidden microphones, probably to enhance the sleek design of the headset. So at least you won’t look like a pilot!

This headset has some noise cancelling capabilities – persistent background noise is removed, but some unnecessary noises do come through on the microphone.

Battery life

I’ve had this headset for multiple months now, and the battery has never been an issue. General consensus is that it lasts around 10-12 hours. But even if you plan a 48-hour weekend gaming session, it charges quite fast. Plug it into the USB Type-C cable, take a coffee break, and you should be good for a few more hours of chatting to the squad.

Connectivity

The Pulse 3D headset uses a wireless USB transmitter to connect to your console. It is unfortunately not equipped with Bluetooth, but it is compatible with the PS4 as well as PCs and Macs. You can also connect to a mobile device via headphone jack. However, the headset is really optimized for PlayStation, and the 3D effect is only present on the PlayStation, so you might want to leave it at the console and use another headset to connect to other devices.

Verdict

This is a beautiful headset that is an excellent companion to the PS5. It retails for around R2200 at most SA sites, which is expensive but not unreasonable compared to similar headsets from other brands. If you already have a nice headset, or you are looking for something of professional streaming quality, this might not be worth it for you. But if it’s time to upgrade, and you want to boost your PS5 gaming experience with some truly stunning sound, the Pulse 3D might be the headset for you.



Last Updated: