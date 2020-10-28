PS5 sales are already through the roof as demand outstrips supply

Nature is healing. PlayStation 5 consoles now roam the land, nesting in the homes of many a games journalist and influencer as the great unboxing exodus begins. Seen every few years in the wild, these new consoles are the advance scouts for the primary herd of next-gen devices which will soon establish hunting dens in homes around the world, provided that this new beast can fit into the TV units that they prefer to raise their DualSense controller cubs in.

And by the sound of things, there’s going to be a lot of them out there! It’s survival of the fittest, and the PS5 is ready to trounce the PS4 in the sales food chain. That’s the word from Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who stated in a Reuters interview that business is booming for Sony as the company can’t keep up with the demand for the chunky new console. “The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been very, very considerable,” Ryan told said.

As of writing this post, Sony had sold more PS5 consoles in 12 hours within the United States than it had in 12 weeks with the PS4 in that territory. That’s a figure that’s likely going to be repeated across the globe, and something we saw evidence of locally. When preorders went live a few weeks ago, all available stock was pretty much sold out within a handful of hours, and second chances to grab a PS5 before Christmas are slimmer than a packed cinema in the current climate.

For those people who have locked in their preorder, November’s going to be a great month. The console looks like a bold departure from the last three generations of PlayStation hardware, the recently revealed user interface looks like a game-changer and the list of launch games don’t look too bad either. In addition to regular third-party games bridging the divide between console generations, there’s next-gen titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to throw your attention at.

Let the good times roll.

Last Updated: