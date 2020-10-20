PS5’s fan will receive regular performance patches

Sony’s PlayStation 5 console is, for lack of a few better words, an absolute unit. Its design is slowly growing on me I’ll admit, but it’s one that’s going to require a premium amount of space to have on display. Why is the PS5 so darn big? That comes down to the console’s internal fan and cooling systems, gigantic feats of engineering that are necessary to keep the console running cool as all of that SSD tech inside of it can result in some toasty performance.

In a Japanese interview via 4Gamer.net (and translated by ResetEra user orzkare with some extra checking over at Eurogamer) Yasuhiro Ootori, VP of mechanical design at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s hardware design arm, also revealed how the cooling fan will be optimised in the months and years to come through online updates and the Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) that will determine how the fan works on a per-game basis. “Various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU’s behavior in each game will be collected,” Otori said.

We have a plan to optimize the fan control based on this data.

Basically, the fan will run at a speed that the game and its demands require it to. In a recent teardown of the console, Sony revealed that there are a trio of temperature sensors on the PS5’s main board that can monitor heat and adjust the fan speed to compensate and better disperse the heat being generated. Sony also says that its new cooling measures will make the PS5 run much more quietly, as opposed to the PS4 Pro which identified itself as a Boeing 747 during graphically-intense video games.

Strangely, I’ve never experienced this issue of a noisy PS4 myself. I’ve been rocking a base model PS4 since this current generation started and it has always remained remarkably quiet. When the dodgy disc drive button hasn’t begun beeping at two in the bloody AM that is. I am NOT going to miss that in the next-gen.

Just over a month to go until the PS5 rolls out locally, bringing with it a neat UI and Spider-Man’s new feline crime-fighting partner.

