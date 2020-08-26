PUBG and Street Fighter V are your PS Plus September games

I hope you’re all hungry, because I’ve got a serving of chicken dinner and Hadoukens for you! Would you like some dessert as well? I’D LIKE SOME POUND CAKE!

Ancient internet jokes aside, here’s the official list of PS Plus games in September: PUBG and Street Fighter V. Not the original battle royale but certainly the one that launched a thousand bandwagons, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is the last man standing simulator that still has plenty of go-go juice in its tank.

After reviving an entire genre in the late 2000s, Street Fighter IV finally gave way to Street Fighter V a few years later. It’s good, but not quite on the same level as its predecessor. The added caveat here is that this version of Street Fighter V is its standard build, so if you want all the arcade goodness of extra characters, you’ll need to pony up some extra cash lol.

Still, not a bad month at all for some newish games. PUBG and Street Fighter V will be available from September 1 until October 5.

