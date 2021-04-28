Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer introduces new protagonist Rivet

Few things in life are as enjoyable as whacking something with a gigantic spanner. TV not working? Spanner. Deathbots on the prowl? Spanner. Your grandmother won’t shut up about how expensive things are these days because she has zero understanding of how inflation works? Spanner. Developer Insomniac Games knows this, hence why its Ratchet & Clank games have been a stellar success over the years.

Come June, there’s a new entry in the series that looks like the kind of game you’d leave on just to show off that you have a PS5. Oh yeah, got the new Ratchet & Clank. No big deal. I can instantly hop between entire levels because of the PS5’s SSD technology no big deal. Yeah it has some fantastic HDR visuals on my new LG CX TV no biiiiiiiiig deeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaal.

In the latest trailer for Ratch & Clank: Rift Apart, the identity of that mysterious lady Lombax who showed up in the first trailer from last year has finally been revealed as well. Her name is Rivet (perfect), and she just so happens to be voiced by best Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale. Emperor Nefarious, sick of always being on the losing end of a tangle with Ratchet and Clank, has decided to hop to a dimension where he always wins, which just so happens to be the parallel reality that Rivet calls home.

And so far, it all looks excellent. According to a new PlayStation Blog post, the Nefarious dimension has a murder-on for organic life, and is home to familiar planets such as Sargasso and Torren IV, albeit with a Nefarious makeover. Anyone looking to hop into the game come launch day via the Digital Deluxe upgrade can also expect to play with a bunch of cosmetic skins for Ratchet and Rivet, such as the Imperial, Scavenger, Android, Rebel, and Hacker suits.

Sony will have more to share a Ratchet-focused State of Play presentation on April 29, that’ll kick off 15 minutes of new gameplay at 2PM PT / 5PM ET. In African time, that’s way past my bedtime at 11PM. Anyway, shut up and take my Bolts.

