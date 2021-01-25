It’s a big year for Sony, now that the PlayStation 5 is out in the wild and its library is ready to be populated with a number of first-party games. 2020 kicked off with the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Astro’s Playroom, and Demon’s Souls showing off the potential of the PS5. In 2021, its power and that lightning-quick solid state drive take center-stage with the return of Ratchet & Clank.

Classic 3D platforming combined with the trademark humour of the series already sounds like a good time, but diving instantly between worlds and dimensions? Now that sounds like a good time! Here’s everything you need to know about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

What’s it about?

There’s chaos in the universe, as an evil emperor from another dimension has ripped through the barrier of his home reality and set his sights on Ratchet and Clank’s plane of existence. All existence is at stake as a catastrophic dimensional collapse caused by a malfunctioning device threatens to destroy all organic life. Does that sound like a job that’s too big for a Lombax and his little droid pal to handle? It’s a good thing then that with dimensional rifts opening up, that there are two Lombax heroes on the case.

What’s the big draw?

Ratchet & Clank games have always been fun diversions from the more serious side of Sony’s offerings, bright and colourful adventures that combine the tightest of platforming challenges with an arsenal of weapons that are as wacky as they are deadly to anyone who gets in your way. That much hasn’t changed, but what you can expect is a Racthet & Clank escapade that has received several massive quality of life improvements to go along with its more ambitious scope.

The PS5 SSD means that you’ll be able to hop to new planets at near-instantaneous speeds, while the DualSense controller will allow you to feel all manner of in-game rumbles and explosions through the use of its impactful haptic feedback. The game will also look and sound good, with Sony saying that the Tempest 3D AudioTech will create 3D spatial environments for you to listen to. If you’ve got the right headset that is.

Visually, dynamic 4K and HDR means that the adventure will look better than ever. As usual, you can switch between a quality mode that offers all the visual bells and whistles at a more cinematic frame-rate, or you can cut a few of those extras off the menu and go for performance mode’s 60 frames-per-second offering.

What is the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date?

There’s no concrete release date yet, but according to a recent PS5 trailer called “New Worlds To Explore”, it has been confirmed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be out in the first half of 2021. March 31 marks the end of the fiscal year for companies, and with Sony preferring to push games out during the US summer release window, anywhere between April to June makes for a good estimate.

Trailers

We’ve had a couple of great ones so far! There is of course the debut trailer that showed off the ability to jump between dimensions seamlessly, a more detailed gameplay dive, and a tease of Ratchet finally discovering another member of his species, the Lombaxes.

Where can I preorder or buy it?

Proper pricing and preorder dates aren’t out just yet, but I’ll update this list as soon as more links are live.

