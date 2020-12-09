Ray-tracing is now officially supported on Minecraft in Windows 10

At this point we’re all sick of hearing about how ray-tracing is going to be used in all those fancy new-gen games. But you know what I care about? Making those old games we still play, look better! I say “we” royally of course because I don’t actually play Minecraft but I did try the ray-tracing option once and thought it was exceptionally good. It’s been in beta for a while but fortunately for all those Minecraft players that managed to grab an Nvidia-30 series RTX card, they can make use of it soon because the advanced lighting feature is releasing properly this week for Minecraft on Windows 10.

To highlight (that might be a pun?) the new RTX tech, Nvidia’s blog post announcement stated that two extra worlds were being added that would support the RTX tech. Colosseum RTX is exactly what you think it is, a Minecraft replica of the Roman Colosseum equipped with fun historical facts and smoother beams of light. This world will be available this week while the second addition, Dungeon Dash RTX, is in the pipeline. Dungeon Dash sounds like the more dynamic of the two as it essentially involves fighting through multiple biomes with increasingly difficult enemies but the variety of the environments should show off that RTX tech beautifully.

There are still the original ten RTX maps that were made available during the beta. Don’t panic, they’ll all still be accessible when the feature launches. They’re a great selection of cyberpunk cities, underwater cities, and amusement parks that get the job done. So if you’re looking to spice up your Minecraft life and finally put that RTX to the test, better keep an eye on you launcher for when the update goes live later this week.

Last Updated: