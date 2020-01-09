Razer’s Eracing Simulator Concept Chair may be the ultimate simulator throne for petrolheads

Back in 2019 (it feels like it was just nine days ago that it ended), Acer decided to throw their weight behind a gaming chair and create something which was nothing short of a throne for the gamer who pockets ran deep. Or Thronos to be exact! It was a behemoth of a chair, equipped with all manner of posterior architecture to drive home the fact that your butt was cushioned by the very finest and most extravagant material that money could buy.

Not one to be outdone in the ostentatious show-off market, Razer decided to ask someone nearby to hold their beer with RGB lighting as they set to work making their gamer chair which is aimed at the esport racer market. Still in the concept phase for now, the Razer Eracing Simulator Concept Chair may not be as imposing as the Thronos at first glance, but man oh man is it still a sight to behold.

According to Rock Paper Shotgun, the chair has a wrap-around projection screen and hydraulic racing seat setup, coupled with expertise from several other companies who had a hand in its construction. Fanatec came up with the driver controls that use an anodized aluminium and carbon fibre steering wheel wrapped in leather and all other manner of pedals to push to the metal, while Simpit were responsible for visuals that made use of a 128-inch custom projection screen that transmit your gameplay through a pair of Full HD projectors. Which also give you a 202-degree field of view by the way.

Vesaro completed the project with a custom chassis that is powered by two actuators, has a gaming control box for serious petrolheads and a whole bunch of other stuff to rattle your spine with so that you can actually feel like you’re on the track. Immersion! “We are very excited to be working alongside Razer as they enter the racing esports space at CES 2020,” Vesaro’s CEO and designer Nevil Slade said to RPS.

Combining one of our professional grade systems with Razer’s racing sim effort, we can’t wait to see how this will push virtual racing further into the mainstream spotlight and take the sport to the next level.

Whether Razer pushes forward with this design remains to be seen, but seeing as how games such as Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo have a dedicated following of fans who have turned their passion into actual careers on the track it might not be out of the realm of possibility for the Eracing Simulator to get the red, green and blue light for production.

