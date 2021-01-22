Resident Evil Village launches May 7 for PC and consoles, PS5 demo out now

Resident Evil Village, the eighth game in the main event series of zombies and corporate conspiracies, will officially launch on May 7, 2021. Hey that’s this year! Revealed during the Resident Evil Showcase digital event, the release date also came with a pleasant bonus surprise, as the game will have a large rollout on current and last-gen systems. Got a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5? You’re sorted. Do you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or a PC? Fret not, the game will be available on those platforms as well. Do you have a PS Vita? Then you’ll have to settle for Resident Evil Revelations instead.

For both last-gen console versions, you can also expect a free upgrade if you move to next-gen. PS4 versions of Resident Evil Village get a free upgrade to PS5, while Xbox players can make use of that system’s Smart Delivery feature to get a more graphically lush version of the game. As always, there’ll also be several retail editions available that come with various bonuses. Here’s what the Digital Deluxe Edition gets you:

Safe Room Music

Mr. Everywhere collectible

Found-footage filter

Tape deck save device

Albert-01 Chris gun

The Tragedy of Ethan Winters

Max Difficulty

Here’s the list of extra physical goodies that the Complete Bundle gets you:

Poster

Trauma Pack Product Code

Steelbook case

Chris Redfield statue

Special Box

Art book

And here’s a look at the Collector’s Edition which throws a statue of Chris Redfield in his absolute unit final form into the mix:

Like the earlier games in the series, Resident Evil Village is aiming to create a more atmospheric experience. Ethan Winters, the protagonist from Resident Evil VII, is back and stuck in a spooky village that’s situated beneath an even creepier castle. The eighth game will take place from a first-person perspective once again. If you’re keen to try it out, excellent news: A demo is now available on PS5, with other platforms also getting a small sample closer to the May launch.

Last Updated: