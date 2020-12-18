Riot is working on an MMO set in the League of Legends’ Runeterra universe

A long time ago, Riot Games went and made a very popular little game called League of Legends. Have you heard of it? Clearly the developers were becoming frustrated at all the cool lore and characters they’d managed to concoct because they can’t stop announcing spin-offs. We’ve already had the card game Legends of Runeterra, a fighting game was announced a while back and now we’re getting an MMO. Riot is currently staffing up to begin work on the massive multiplayer online game set within the Runeterra universe, meaning we could see League characters in a game with an actual story.

Riot’s VP of IP (sounds like a made up job) Greg Street confirmed the company’s new project on Twitter in an announcement that didn’t really have the flair you’d expect. Street tweeted out, “My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need! Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create.” When asked directly, he confirmed rather simply, “It is an MMO”. See, gang? Sometimes you don’t need to hold a press conference to make an announcement.

PC Gamer reached out to Riot for a more official announcement and was met with a fairly similar response: “Greg’s tweet is our only official statement at this time. I can confirm that he will be working on a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG).” So there’s no deeper news other than it’s definitely happening. Can’t wait for all those Valorant characters to show up with some multiverse nonsense. You just know that will happen, right?

