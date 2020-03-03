Home Gaming RIP AND TEAR UNTIL IT IS DONE, ISABELLE

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on March 3, 2020
On March 20, you’ve got to ask yourself: Are you a DOOM Eternal fan, or will you be paying Tom Nook a visit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Well in the words of Zoidberg: Why not both? If there is one thing that the DOOM and Animal Crossing communities have going for them currently, it’s the wholesome fan art featuring the Doom Slayer interacting with Isabelle.

Here’s one such fantastic example from illustrator Jeff Delgado who hasn’t just made crossover art, he has merged each respective realm together into a glorious mash-up that captures the spirit of their respective franchises.

Wonderful stuff! If you’re screaming at your screen right now because you wish you could own that delightful work above, click here and give Delgado the love that he and his art deserve.

Last Updated: March 3, 2020

