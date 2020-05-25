Risk of Rain pushes hotly anticipated 1.0 launch back to August

Before I actually got around to playing it, I wasn’t sure how successful Risk of Rain 2 would be. Let’s be real here, there are enough rogue-likes on the market that the introduction of another one doesn’t really cause much of a ripple throughout the community at this point. That and the fact that I wasn’t a huge fan of the first Risk of Rain after finding it to be just a little too monotonous for a genre that requires constantly restarting from scratch.

Risk of Rain 2 made a bold decision in evolving the series and the introduction of 3D GRAPHICS certainly brought a new angle to the game (lol) that allowed for my dynamic engagements. It’s a game I’ve been actively following since it launched into early access early last year and where it’ll stay for a while longer, at least until August.

While the game was expected to be out between June and July, a blog post by developer Hopoo Games has highlighted that we can expect a delay on the 1.0 release:

We don’t take 1.0 lightly – we know a lot of players have been waiting for the full release to play the game, or have joined us early on in EA and are now holding off for the full release…What we wanted to make sure was that RoR2 1.0 was truly a complete game experience, and that means not only completing and fleshing out content, but improving and iterating on old features and content that’s been left behind. In order to meet goals of what a 1.0 version of RoR2 can be, we want to let everyone know we will be releasing 1.0 in August 2020.

Hopoo games are using this delay to solve many issues that players have recently reported such as overhauling the quickplay system, implementing a tailored server browser, “expanded features”, final stage and boss fight, new characters, items and equipment. So all the stuff you’d expect to see in a rogue-like game, really. Check out Risk of Rain 2 on Steam if you’re interested in a frantic, chaotic third-person shooter that’s way more tactical than you’d think, given the screenshots.

