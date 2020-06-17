Rockstar bans hackers from spawning the Klu Klux Klan in Red Dead Online

Now might be the best time for Rockstar to address the current issue of white supremacy groups running around in Red Dead Online. Okay, that might be a stretch; we don’t actually know if the hackers that have been messing with folks in the online cowboy “simulator” are actually members of a neo-Nazi organisation but that hasn’t stopped edgy blokes hacking models of the Klu Klux Klan into the game and harassing players just trying to get by and live a quiet life next to the campfire. Which is a pretty crappy thing to do, prompting Rockstar to ban all those mods that enable the models in the game.

Someone think it's funny to Spawn bunch of KKK in Red Dead Online. #RockstarGames I know you don't care about hackers in this game much, but given the current situation in USA maybe you want to do something? PS, I shot them in game, just can't stand it. Bad taste of joke pic.twitter.com/PRPiU3q7Uo — KEN CHANG (@fanfusuzi) June 4, 2020

I wouldn't normally share this, but we're seeing more & more posts about it on reddit & Discord



Will @RockstarGames ever do anything about modders abusing the "Rockstar Message" text in Red Dead Online & spawning klan npcs?



Give us crew/friend only sessions. Stop enabling this pic.twitter.com/WXsRihsrqV — Red Dead Online Community (@RedDeadRDC) June 13, 2020

Now, the Klu Klux Klan isn’t actually available in RDO because Rockstar obviously has some tact with their multiplayer offering. Yet the group does exist within the single-player content of the game, depicted as both very unsettling and also incredibly inept.

The fact that the models exist within Red Dead Redemption 2 has enabled modders to bring them over to the online component of the game, and reports from the Red Dead Online subreddit have made it clear that there’s been a recent uptick in KKK players, no doubt spurred on by the recent Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.

Rockstar confirmed to Polygon that the cheat has been addressed and has assured the community that players will no longer be able to don the attire of the KKK. Now maybe if they could go ahead and ban all those players who thought doing something like this would be funny, we could all rest a little easier.

