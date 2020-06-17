Rockstar bans hackers from spawning the Klu Klux Klan in Red Dead Online

Now might be the best time for Rockstar to address the current issue of white supremacy groups running around in Red Dead Online. Okay, that might be a stretch; we don’t actually know if the hackers that have been messing with folks in the online cowboy “simulator” are actually members of a neo-Nazi organisation but that hasn’t stopped edgy blokes hacking models of the Klu Klux Klan into the game and harassing players just trying to get by and live a quiet life next to the campfire. Which is a pretty crappy thing to do, prompting Rockstar to ban all those mods that enable the models in the game.
Now, the Klu Klux Klan isn’t actually available in RDO because Rockstar obviously has some tact with their multiplayer offering. Yet the group does exist within the single-player content of the game, depicted as both very unsettling and also incredibly inept.
The fact that the models exist within Red Dead Redemption 2 has enabled modders to bring them over to the online component of the game, and reports from the Red Dead Online subreddit have made it clear that there’s been a recent uptick in KKK players, no doubt spurred on by the recent Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.
Rockstar confirmed to Polygon that the cheat has been addressed and has assured the community that players will no longer be able to don the attire of the KKK. Now maybe if they could go ahead and ban all those players who thought doing something like this would be funny, we could all rest a little easier.
