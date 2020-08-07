Rocksteady confirms that it’s making a Suicide Squad game

It’s official! Five years after Batman: Arkham Knight was released, developer Rocksteady Studios is finally ready to reveal it’s next game. And unlike the competition over at Marvel and Crystal Dynamics, Rocksteady’s project is based on a team of miscreants, murderers and maniacs:

Rumours of a Suicide Squad game at Rocksteady have been kicking around for years now, but Eurogamer’s recent report alongside a number of recently-registered domain names first spotted on ResetEra all but confirmed the project. Titles such as “SuicideSquadGame.com” and “SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com” were dug up, pointing to a clash between Earth’s mightiest defenders and its craziest criminals.

More will be revealed at DC Fandome, on August 22.

