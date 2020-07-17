Rogue Legacy 2’s early access launch has been delayed by a month

The grand-daddy of the modern rogue-like/lite craze, Rogue Legacy is still so wildly popular and replayable that it’s impressive we’re getting a sequel at all. Teased a few months ago, the sequel to the generation-spanning action-platformer with constantly rotating mechanics, levels and enemies was originally meant to launch into Steam Early Access at the end of July. Yet much like every anticipated game of 2020, Rogue Legacy 2 has been delayed. While it’s only by a month, Cellar Door Games were quick to release a statement regarding the delay, apologising for keeping excited fans waiting.

An update on the development of Rogue Legacy 2 pic.twitter.com/wjUIoEiiD4 — CellarDoorGames (@CellarDoorGames) July 16, 2020

“Game development is a lot like football. It’s weird, unpredictable, and we don’t know the rules. And just like football, when you get the ball, sometimes you’ve just gotta run with it,” reads Cellar Door’s Twitter statement.

While stabilizing the game for launch, we’ve run into some minor setbacks, but more importantly, some features got so close to completion that we just absolutely had to see them through. This means more content, more stability, and more bang for your buck come launch day.

Which is a reassuring way of putting it considering that many rogue-like games launch into early access with nowhere near enough features to actually be engaging.

All we know in terms of a new release window is that Rogue Legacy has been pushed to August with no specific date mentioned in the announcement. Cellar Door Games is still looking at keeping Rogue Legacy 2 in early access for roughly a year before launching the 1.0 version in 2021. The early access will reportedly feature the “complete game loop” which will be expanded through updates.

