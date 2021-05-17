Hades PS4 rating spotted on Korean board

Hades is a damn good video game, there’s no denying that. Yet one of the things that confused me at launch was how selective developer Supergiant Games was with the platforms it was releasing onto. Sure, it started off life as an early access game on the Epic Game Store and later Steam, and then Nintendo eventually swooped in to ensure it launched on the Switch… but PS4 and Xbox players were left high and dry. It seems that’s about to change as users over on ResetEra have noticed a PS4 rating for Hades listed on the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee.

If the reports are true that would mean a PS4 version of Hades isn’t far off from being released. Even though the game has been released and rated on other platforms, it still needs to pass a series of checks on an unreleased console before it’s pushed out the door. There’s no mention of an Xbox version in the rating document but one could assume that PS4 and Xbox versions could launch simultaneously. Who knows, maybe Supergiant has been holding the release back to spruce up the graphics for a joint PS4/PS5 launch…

If you haven’t played Hades, you really should. In my review for the game last year, I said, “Hades isn’t just an exceptional roguelike, it’s an all-round marvel of a video game that’s clearly been developed with a great deal of love and passion on every aspect: From the character art and designs to the combat, everything feels hand-crafted in a way you just don’t see all that often. I started this off by saying that Hades might be one of the best roguelikes ever made and while I’m not sure how true such a statement can be, what I do know is that it’s undeniably one of the best games of the year.”

