Rumour: Cyberpunk 2077 delayed because of “extremely unsatisfactory” performance on base Xbox One

Earlier this year, Cyberpunk 2077, the next RPG for the folks who brought us The Witcher games, was delayed. The developer moved the much-anticipated game from April 16th to September 17th.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” the developer tweeted. “Night City is massive – full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, finishing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for the generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

Now there’s a new rumour saying that the game was delayed because of the current generation consoles. Specifically, the game is apparently not running to scratch on the base Xbox One, and it’s that version that’s holding the game’s release back. This unsourced, unverifiable information comes courtesy of Polish insider Borys Niespielak, who has a reputation within the Polish gaming community for insider information. Speaking on a podcast, Niespielakis reported having heard that if the Xbox One performance issues weren’t sorted by January, the game would have to be delayed.

He’s also apparently said that the base Xbox One version’s performance is “extremely unsatisfactory.” This isn’t particularly surprising. When we first got a glimpse of the game running at E3 and Gamescom, we immediately thought it would be released on next-gen systems. It seems to be beyond the capabilities of the base versions of the current consoles.

While this doesn’t change anything this gen, that new games are possibly holding back releases doesn’t bode well for Xbox’s plan to have all games for the next two years work across the entire family of Xbox devices.

