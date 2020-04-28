Rumour – Injustice 3 coming in 2022, will feature Constantine, Doctor Manhattan and Neo from The Matrix

If you’d told me back in 2010 that the home of a certain wascally wabbit was going to also be a hub for some of my favourite games of this generation, I’d have laughed in your face and probably knocked you into a coma with my severe halitosis. And yet here we are, with the previous decade having delivered several fantastic Batman games, Mortal Kombats galore and a proper home for Hitman after it was dumped at the prom by Square Enix.

Warner Bros. Interactive has a damn good library right now, with the scales so heavily balanced on the good side of the equation that their rare misfires have been catapulted into the abyss. This year was supposed to be the year of Warner Bros. Interactive if you can believe the rumours, until..the happening occurred. With E3 cancelled and the prime space for their first-ever press conference now essentially worthless, Warner Bros. Interactive was currently sitting on some hot announcements and no real platform to show them off on.

What games are in store from that brand though? According to one leaker (And I do suggest taking two massive fistfuls of salt with this), Warner Bros. Interactive currently has plans to reveal Hitman 3, the next Batman title from Warner Bros. Montreal and a game of the year edition of Mortal kombat 11. Plausible reveals considering the nature of the industry.

It’s the mention of Injustice 3 that currently has my ears buzzing, especially with the 4Chan leaker claiming that their source at Warner Bros. Interactive has given them the scoop on who’ll be featured inside of the brawler that is meant to be the finale of the grand saga centered on what would happen if Superman became a totalitarian dick:

Injustice 3. Finale of the trilogy. Two story modes. First NetherRealm next-gen release. More customising options with five slots. Some characters will include John Constantine, Huntress, Penguin, Etrigan, Killer Croc, Zatanna, Doctor Manhattan and Neo / Keanu Reeves. Tournament mode also coming similar to Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat League called Infinite Crisis. Villain of the game is Nekron. Release window eyed for 2022.

I know it’s a rumour, dammit I now. But like I say every time I buy a lottery ticket on a Tuesday, I can dream dammit. I can’t not see an Injustice 3 being released eventually, what with NetherRealm having made Injustice a fighting game staple between Mortal Kombat releases. Injustice 2 was a game-changer when it was released, thanks to some incredible storytelling, amazing combat and it being the only game in existence that actually got the idea of loot boxes right.

It’s that roster that has me frothing at the mouth though, as that’s a hell of a cast to anchor a fighting game with. I mean, just imagine breathing hellfire into the Joker’s face as Etrigan and then finishing him off with some demonic rhyming. OH HELL YES I WANT THAT. Plus a guest fighter in the form of Neo from The Matrix? It’s about damn time that someone thought of this.

For now though, it’s wishful thinking and a rumour on the wind.

Last Updated: