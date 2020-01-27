Rumour: Konami is currently developing two Silent Hill games that are definitely, totally not gambling machines

Several leaks from a variety of sources indicate that the Silent Hill franchise may be set for a rekindling later this very year.

It’s become somewhat easy to point at the hideously shrivelled corpse of Konami and lament the fall of a giant. Responsible for some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed games of all time, Konami is a name only uttered under the breaths of disappointed alcoholics in the corner of the bar that should probably have its faulty lights replaced. While everyone has a different Konami franchise they’d weep over I, as well as a very large portion of the pop culture planet, will forever mourn the decline and loss of Silent Hill.

Horror games above and beyond anything else at their time of release and still better than the majority of streamer-targeted horror experiences, the fact that Silent Hill has remained dormant for so long is enough to break my heart. Yet if current reports are to be believed, Silent Hill may not be as dead as we all feared.

A leak springing up from AestheticGamer on Twitter indicates that Konami “reached out” to developers a few years back, requesting pitch ideas for Silent Hill. It has been speculated that one of the games in development is a soft reboot of the franchise while the other will be an interactive and cinematic horror game, sitting alongside games like Until Dawn and Man of Medan. In a tweet, AestheticGamer writes:

“In other news while I’m dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I’ll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works. Konami about two years ago reached out to various developers to pitch ideas for two Silent Hill games…This is just a guess, but I’d say there’s a high chance one or both of those titles may be revealed this year, but we’ll see. I don’t actually know their plans or anything about these games other than their existence though, I don’t know much about the inner workings of Konami.”

It’s worth noting that AestheticGamer has also successfully shared Capcom leaks in the past, so they seem fairly plugged in.

Beyond Twitter, horror site Rely on Horror has also stated that they’ve heard rumours from an “independent source” that Konami is currently developing a Silent Hill game. Hell, we could even use that tweet posted by Silent Hill 2 art director Masahiro Ito stating that he’s been hired as a core member on a project that he hopes “won’t be cancelled”, referencing the unfortunate instance of Konami cancelling the Hideo Kojima directed Silent Hills. There’s just a whole mess of different factors swirling around that, given the validity of it all, could spell a return to everyone’s favourite foggy town. If there was ever a time for a redemption story in the video game industry, now would be the time, Konami.

