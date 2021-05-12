Scarlet Nexus demo will release on Xbox first, PlayStation a week later

Look, I get it. All my words and video where I wax lyrical about this year’s anime of the state video game might not be enough to sell you. After all, can you trust a guy who believes that Oreos would be better without that weird white gunk in the middle? Fortuantely, there’s a much better way to experience Scarlet Nexus without having to drop a dime on it: A demo!

Bandai Namco will release an official demo for the game on Xbox and PlayStation near the end of the month, and if you happen to have an Xbox then you’ll be getting a week of early access. Here’s the exact timings on that:

Scarlet Nexus demo release date

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: 21st May 2021

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: 28th May 2021

So what’s in the demo? You’ll be able to try out a chunk of the game as either Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, with the demo ending first major encounter. Each of the protagonists have their own specialties in combat, with Yuito being a deadly swordsman and Kasane wielding an unlimited supply of throwing knives.







































Both characters can also use psychokinetic attacks in combination with their teammates, which is pure fun on an anime bun. In the demo, you’ll be able to borrow powers from your team members. Yuito can team up with Hanabi, Luka, Tsugumi and Gemma, wield Pyrokinesis, Teleportation, Clairvoyance and Sclerokinesis respecitvely, while Kasana’s team consists of Shiden, Arashi, Kagero and Kyoka, users of Electrokinesis, Hypervelocity, Invisibility and Duplication powers.

If you have created save data for the demo edition, the following cosmetic attachments and useful wearable plug-ins will be obtainable when you play the full game:

Yuito

Attachment: Bunny Ear Mask (Head) [White]

Bunny Ear Mask (Head) [White] Plug-in: Forcefield: Mk II

Kasane

Attachment: OSF Standard Issue Pack [Black]

OSF Standard Issue Pack [Black] Plug-in: Power Enhance: Mk II

Give it a try, and you might be surprised at what kind of a game Scarlet Nexus really is.

