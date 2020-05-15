Season Passes are coming to Fallout 76 and the first one is free

Fallout 76 is, arguably, in the best place it has ever been right now…whatever that means. Following the much anticipated Wastelander’s update that added actual human NPCs with proper dialogue options and a storyline that wasn’t just badly written audio and text logs, players who’ve managed to stick with the game are probably enjoying it now more than ever. But what about the future? Well, that’s Bethesda’s next venture as the next roadmap for Fallout 76 has been unveiled and there’s some cool stuff in it. A more involved storyline with The Brotherhood of Steel, rebalanced combat for players of differing levels to work together and, most importantly, a battle pass of sorts.

Well, they’re calling it a Season Pass but it’s functionally the same ol’ Battle Pass you’ve seen in Destiny 2, Apex Legends, PUBG, Modern Warfare and loads of other games that have the fanbase to allow for that kind of monetisation. While the blog post on the Fallout 76 site states that Bethesda is putting their “own take on a ‘Season Pass’ style system designed specifically for Fallout 76,” it’s basically the same as all the others. Complete challenges, earn points, rank up your pass and unlock some cool stuff along the way. The first Season Pass is free to all players with no premium version providing better rewards, which is certainly a nice touch. Whether it stays like that…well, this is Bethesda we’re talking about.

As for the actual pass itself, it sounds like it’ll have you doing plenty of chores. With 100 levels that can be ranked up by completing simple and slightly less simple challenges, players will have a decent chunk of content to work through. Each season will last ten weeks and then be replaced by a new pass, with four seasons planned every year. So if all your rummaging, scavenging and shooting in Fallout 76 was still feeling a little hollow, at least you have this to look forward to.

