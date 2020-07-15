Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Outriders and more games are coming to Google Stadia

Google Stadia, for all its faults, tantalising glimpses of what could be in the future of gaming and a currently lacklustre selection of games, isn’t going anywhere soon. The search engine responsible for making me sweat like a trooper whenever my mom uses my PC and types anything that starts with a “P-O-R” in the search bar is still struggling to set itself up as the next big dog in the gaming yard, as people haven’t exactly been bowled over by the service so far.

To remedy that, Google’s looking to flex some chunky gaming muscles by introducing more high-profile games into its service. Yesterday’s Stadia Connect event announced that the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Outriders will be streaming through its servers, while Super Bomberman R Online will pop up as a timed exclusive.

Here’s what Google had to say in an event that was purely focused on games and nothing else:

Orcs Must Die! 3

Robot Entertainment’s tower-defense series expands with this threequel, which will be a timed exclusive on Google Stadia. It’s out right now, if you feel like litterin the screen with the corpses of a thousand dead greenskins.

One Hand Clapping

I actually like the sound of this game! HAW! One Hand Clapping is another timed exclusive, albeit it with a unique twist: You’ll need to overcome obstacles and puzzles in this 2D platformer, by singing your way to victory.

Outcasters

Another timed exclusive! Outcasters looks completely alright, a top down multiplayer shooter from developer Splash Damage, that’ll have you grinding away for cosmetics. Kind of cute, actually.

Super Bomberman R Online

Pretty much a sequel to Super Bomberman R but now with added battle royale flavour yo. This one caps out at 64 players in the arena, although good luck finding that many people to join you in a game of frantic explosions.

And here’s a bunch of older games joining the Stadia library

PGA Tour 2K21 – August 21

Serious Sam – 4 August

Hitman – September 1

Hitman 2 – September 1

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – September 18

Dead by Daylight – September

NBA 2K21

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outriders

Hello Neighbor – September 20

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek

Hitman 3 – January 2021

And that’s all she wrote! Google Stadia is now nearly a year old, and there’s still a lot missing from the service that the initial reveal promised. If this is a look at the future of gaming through streaming, then Google’s entire tight-lipped approach isn’t going to win itself any fans in the face of competition such as PlayStation Now or Microsoft’s upcoming Project xCloud.

