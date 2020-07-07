Shadow Warrior 3 teaser trailer is irreverent, bloody and dumb fun

Just last week we were writing up how Devolver Digital and the official Shadow Warrior Twitter account were out and about hinting at the drop of a teaser trailer for the latest instalment in the over-the-top, ridiculously stupid and yet rapturously fun Shadow Warrior franchise. It’s been four years since Lo Wang graced us with that well-sharpened blade and dull wit, but from the looks of things he’s glad to get back on the job as the now officially released teaser trailer, while being cinematic in nature, shows off what we can expect from the threequel.

Amidst all the bad jokes and fourth-wall-breaking jabs at Devolver Digital and developers Flying Wild Hog, the teaser gave us a taste of what we can expect from the game and…well, it’s more of what the Shadow Warrior franchise does so well: Big ugly monsters being slaughtered in dramatic style by a stylish dude cracking bad jokes. Oh, and there’s a grappling hook now which as we all know makes every game automatically better by a scale of tenfold. Beyond the expected quartering of foes in some gloriously gory ways and shooting massive guns into those diced up enemies, it looks like the same tongue-in-cheek series we’ve all come to love.

Being a big fan of shooters that are beyond stupid just for the sake of it, I’m always happy when Shadow Warrior gets another run in the spotlight. Back in 2014, when Geoff reviewed the first entry in the reboot of the franchise, he said, “Harkening back to a bygone era, Flying Wild Hog’s nostalgic re-imagining of Shadow Warrior is filled to the brim with bad words, b-grade jokes, buckets of blood, bullets and blades. And sometimes, that’s all a gamer needs.” Which couldn’t be more accurate, honestly. Shadow Warrior 3 is expected to be out in 2021.

Last Updated: