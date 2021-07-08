RoboCop: Rogue City… Teaser?

Every once in a while you get a teaser trailer that takes the whole concept of a”teaser” to a whole new level.



Just take this particular trailer as an example. What do we know about it? It’s set in Old Detroit! Crime levels are rising again! You know the city needs a hero and not just any hero. It’s pretty clear, Old Detroit doesn’t need some Caped Crusader or some weirdo with his underpants over his yoga tights.

Oh… no… Detroit needs something better; we’re talking about a hero that’s “part man, part machine, but ALL cop“.



There’s absolutely nothing to be squeezed out of this short trailer. It’s leaving absolutely everything to the imagination. Is this going to be a first-person shooter? Third-person? Is this a sequel to the Paul Verhoeven original? Is it a continuation of the third one from the early 90s? The only thing I’m certain of is that this is definitely not inspired by the RoboCop movie from 2014. But, you just have to wonder, is this a reboot? What’s going on? And, why am I feeling so excited?

I know absolutely nothing, but the sight of Robocop’s iconic handgun left me a little giddy… Personally, I think the world is ready for a good, violent and gory RoboCop game. What do you reckon, fam?

