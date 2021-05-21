Shadow Warrior 3’s weapons look delightfully deranged

Shadow Warrior has always had two things going for it: Dick and fart jokes so bad that they’re actually brilliant, and guns. Lots and lots of guns! In a new weapon showcase trailer, developer Flying Wild Hog has shown off several of the lovely weapons that you’ll be able to arm yourself with. Is it morbid that I can find beauty in weapons of demon ass destruction? Possibly, but just look at them!

I am very much liking what I’m seeing here. The Crimson Bull is pure art, a rifle that lobs explosive balls of ultra-death at enemies using tension mechanics that give it the look of a Michael Bay-designed ox. Imagine if a crossbow chucked explosive tennis balls and you’d get the idea. Its Sucker Punch upgrade allows for ammo to gain homing properties and zone in on the nearest enemy.

Next is the Outlaw, a good old-fashioned hand cannon that looks like it should be on display in the NRA version of the Louvre. You can take your sweet time lining up headshots, fan the hammer to empty the chamber, and its unique upgrade turns its ammo into incendiary rounds. HOT! There’s even the Poppin’ Heads upgrade, which makes craniums explode with a sickeningly satisfying gooey sound.

The Sidekicks are a pair of SMGs that are giving me Blood 2: The Chosen flashbacks. Originally seen in Shadow Warrior 2, this pair of pay ‘n spray weapons can be upgraded to fire off paralyzing shock rounds. Lastly, another old favourite is back in the form of the Dragontail sword. Also hailing from the last Shadow Warrior game, it slices, dices, and is very nice…s. It’s a sword, it’s sharp, it prety much speaks for itself.

That’s just part of the arsenal that Wang will be able to play around with, ahead of Shadow Warrior 3’s release later this year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you have a few spare bucks, grab Shadow Warrior 2 to get a feel for the game. It’s not exactly a revolutionary new take on FPS action, but it sticks to the basics and is damn good at providing a healthy mix of carnage and chuckles.

Last Updated: