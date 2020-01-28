Shared-world spinoff RPG Torchlight Frontiers is no more, is being retooled to become Torchlight III

If you’re a fan of action RPGS cut from the same cloth as Diablo, then you’re no doubt aware (or possibly even a fan) of the Torchlight series from developer Runic Games. Unfortunately, in 2017, Runic Games was closed, leaving the possibility of a third game in the dust. There was, however, a free-to-play online shared-world Torchlight game on the cards, being developed by Echtra Games.

That game is now being retooled into Torchlight III proper – and it’s not just a name change. Instead of the always-online free-to-play stuff, it’s being turned into a premium game. Hooray!

“Torchlight III will be released as a premium title,” the developer says. “For one box-price, you will own the game and be able to play the way that you want, online or off. Over the past year, we have gathered massive amounts of feedback from our Alpha testers. After reviewing this feedback, discussing with our internal teams, and receiving guidance from our publisher, we determined that this was the best course for the game. This shift helps bring Torchlight back to its roots and makes it the true sequel to Torchlight I & II that it was always meant to be.”

To that end, they’ll be removing any semblance of a real-money store from the game, and the whole thing will have a more traditional Act progression. “Players start at the Imperial Outpost besieged by goblin hordes. They then follow the trail of nether corruption into lands overtaken by Hyvid and finally reach the [redacted] Peaks and their cavernous underplaces ruled by the electrifying [redacted].” Mysterious!

Because of these changes, the game will now also be coming to Steam later this year, with a console release planned to follow.

