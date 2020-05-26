Skyrim Grandma is taking a break from streaming thanks to relentless internet armchair critics

Gaming has no shortage of personalities who keep the torch alive for many many games, but there’s no streamer more wholesome than Skyrim Grandma. Known as Shirley Curry to friends and family, Skyrim Grandma is a regular in the Elder Scrolls streaming community and has a love for the game that few can match.

At 82 years of age, she’s a vibrant and lovely person who exudes the type of positivity that people need in this, the crappiest of timelines. Naturally, the jackass side of the internet has descended on her channel because they’re desperate for attention. In a video posted earlier this month and spotted by PCGamesN, Curry detailed how she was stepping back from publically streaming due to armchair critics having a go at how she chooses to play the game and questioning her fandom. “My health isn’t very good. My blood pressure is going insane,” Curry said in the vlog.

My stress level is way too high. And I’m going to have to take control of it. Some of the comments are stressing me out way too much.

Curry explained how she has to constantly deal with commenters having a go at her decision to gasp enjoy Skyrim, as she delves into the role-playing side of the game instead of scrutinising every single aspect of her character build and use that information to create an almighty Dragonborn god who can steamroll through the experience in less time than it takes to heat up a cup of tea.

That, combined with generally patronising comments and your run of the mill internet asshole has resulted in a two-week sabbatical from YouTube as she looks to reset and take control of her channel when she returns to a less stressful streaming schedule. “Any comments I see like that are going to be deleted,” Curry explained.

https://youtu.be/p9pnck5ZvcA

I don’t have to be told about what games to play, and describe to me what the games are like. I look at all the games. I’m a gamer, and if I wanted to play them I would be playing them. And when I tell somebody ‘no,’ that’s a simple answer. Easily understood. You don’t need to come back with ‘Why?’ Because I don’t have to explain myself. And when I do nobody seems to get it anyway. I”m not enjoying recording any more at all. It’s no longer fun. I feel like I’m under a microscope all the time. I have much more fun and I play much better when I’m just playing by myself. It puts a lot of pressure on me, and any gamer when people are watching them play, especially when they nit-pick everything. I’m trying to get my health under control. I’m not trying to be cranky.

There’s an art to being helpful and being an arrogant know-it-all, and that’s something I’ve experienced often with my own video work. For some reason, there’s a chunk of the internet that gets their panties into a knot if you don’t broadcast a godly display of S-rank prowess in a game and take zero hits while playing on Nightmare-mode difficulty. I cannot imagine a life sadder than that of an individual who gets upset over people enjoying video games and has to scream into the comments section about it.

As for Curry, she still has her fans and a place in the next Elder Scrolls game thanks to a successful petition which will immortalise her within the upcoming sequel.

