Solos mode has officially dropped in Call of Duty: Warzone

Every good battle royale game should have a whole range of different modes attached to it. Not zany arcade fights and ridiculous events that warp the rules but a decent variety that allows different players to experience the game how they want to. Some people (maybe most people) don’t want to deal with random teammates either playing dismally, talking needless smack or playing a variety of early 20s ska music too loud through a crappy microphone. We’re playing video games here, maybe show a little respect? It’s for those folks that a solo mode is incredibly valuable, something Call of Duty: Warzone is capitalising on with the addition of singular drops so you can spend more time shooting and less time bickering.

The solos mode is…well, it’s exactly the same as the squads except now you’ll be fending for yourself with absolutely zero teamwork! Unless you somehow manage to bridge the gap between friend or foe and unite with an enemy soldier to stand against the droves of villains who seek to end your existence for a cheap thrill only to come out on top and be forced into a tragic but forever memorable duel to the death wherein one shall perish and the other shall prevail but at what cost? It could happen. Warzone’s official blog post certainly makes Solos seem like an entirely different game but that’s the power of marketing and strong buzz words:

Intel is Your Best Teammate. Along with paying attention to the Tac Map and Compass, be especially thorough about finding, and equipping, reconnaissance tools such as the Recon Drone, Heartbeat Monitor, and UAV.

Same Gulag. Same Player Count. No Buybacks. You only have one life to live in Solos. Make it count, both in the Gulag and out in Verdansk.

Consider Picking Up Contracts. This especially goes for Recon Contracts, as in Solos, the station capture time is halved compared to other modes. Complete Contracts and get Cash to further build up your loadout at Buy Stations.

Stay Down. Self-Revive Kits are in Solos. If it's getting late into a game and you're wary of an enemy after knocking them to zero health, double check that they are out for good before moving on.

Learn from Your Solos. While you may have less of a chance at winning Solos, take the lessons you learn into your next game with the squad. Who knows? A few Solos matches could be the difference between losing your next Battle Royale trios game and a hard-fought victory.

Warzone Solos should be live right now if you’re feeling the burn of that self-quarantine. Maybe hop online and give it a whirl?

