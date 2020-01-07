In case you were wondering if Sony would finally reveal the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020 while you slept the night away, good news! They didn’t! Wait that’s bad news unless you did get up at an ungodly hour, buzzing with anticipation and hype for a reveal of an angular black box that can play games. What Sony did reveal though, was the official logo for the PlayStation 5. Which you can marvel at in all of its minimalist glory below. BEHOLD!

Yup, that’s definitely a logo. According to the vast sums of money we’ve paid to crime scene forensic analysts for their bleeding edge mental processing powers that they’ve used to delve deep into the secrets of this logo, the PS5 logo is just like the PS4 logo only like with the number five instead of four at the end. My entire worldview has been shaken at this revelation.

What Sony did reveal at CES 2020, were a few tasty nuggets of info that confirmed some of the internals of the PS5: Ultra Blu-Ray support, ultra-high speed SSD that should murder loading screens in their sleep and a new controller design that features nifty adaptive triggers. As for a proper date for the real reveal? Keep dreaming.

