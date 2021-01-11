Sony pulls the plug on the official Killzone website

Guerrilla Games is best known these days for being the studio behind one of Sony’s most successful new franchises, Horizon: Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West. It’s not a studio by any stretch of the imagination though, as Guerrilla was cracking out Killzone games long before it was putting together robot post-apocalypse sandboxes.

Its last game before it delved into a world where humanity’s position atop the food chain had been usurped by almighty robot overlords was Killzone: Shadow Fall, a fantastic FPS that helped launch the PS4 back in late 2013. That particular Killzone was the fifth, and for now, final game in the franchise. Dormant for the last seven years, don’t expect Killzone to make a return anytime soon or deliver absolutely bullcrap announcement trailers at E3, as another nail was just hammered into its coffin.

Head on over to the Killzone website, and here’s what you’ll get:

Or to be more precise, a redirect to PlayStation dot com over on the Sony servers. “The official website for the Killzone franchise has retired,” Guerrilla said in a statement about the empty website. “We apologise for this inconvenience. Thank you to Killzone.com’s many fans and visitors throughout the years for their enthusiasm and support.”

For the tens of people still regularly playing Killzone Mercenary and Shadow Fall’s underrated multiplayer, fret not! Those online servers will still be up for a while yet. Sort of like an active time capsule for a series that was once upon a time a regular in the Sony main event. Will Killzone ever be resurrected? Probably! But for now, it’s joining Sly Cooper, your hopes, and dreams in in the bargain bin of history.

